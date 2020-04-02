Video of Cop in T'gana Warning Lockdown Violators of 'corona Treatment' Goes Viral

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI): A video of a police official warning violators of the ongoing lockdown in Telangana's Wanaparthy district of punishment with wooden sticks embedded with thorns and nails has gone viral on the social media.

In the video, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank official, is seen using a public address system and warning a group of people in a village that Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors were told to raid the villages the moment they get the information on anyone getting caught while playing cards, playing cricket or indulging in drinking party.

"Such violators will be shifted to Wanaparthy and there we are offering a new "corona treatment" wherein a stick embedded with thorns and nails will be used.

"If we hit on the buttock with that (stick) flesh would come out and people would not be able to get up from beds for two months," the police official is purportedly heard saying in the video.

"I request the sarpanch and village elders to inform the youth of their villages about this kind of treatment. Now you will have to decide on whether to get this treatment or want to stay back at home and control the spread of the virus. I came only to inform you of this. I want you to create awareness among villagers (about the lockdown restrictions)," the DSP is further heard saying.

Reacting to the video, a senior police official said no such "instructions" (to punish the violators in that way) were issued by the Wanaparthy district police.PTI VVK GDKSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)