Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were photographed outside Mizu restaurant, in Mumbai, after dinner on Tuesday, May 24. The duo will feature in the boxing drama Liger and it is one of Vijay's most anticipated films because it marks his Bollywood debut. Vijay appeared to be wary of the photographers as the duo exited Mizu restaurant. They both shared a warm hug after posing for the paparazzi. Vijay and Ananya were both dressed to the nines. Charmme Kaur Captures ‘Liger Couple’ Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Conversing At Apoorva Mehta’s 50th Birthday Bash (View Pics And Video).

Ananya looked stunning in a lacey light orange corset style top and high-waisted blue denim. She wore her hair in a bun and was accessorised with hoop earrings. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white T-shirt with a grey shrug and blue denim. Charmme Kaur, their producer, accompanied them. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's Film's Post-Theatrical Rights Acquired by Amazon Prime Video for Rs 60 Crore – Reports.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Vijay also posed with his fans and admirers and clicked selfies with them. The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, began production in 2019 and is now scheduled to open in theatres on August 25, 2022.

