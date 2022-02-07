As per latest reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the post-theatrical rights of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as the lead. That's not it, as it's also said that the deal is sealed at a whopping price of Rs 60 crore. However, nothing official is out yet.

