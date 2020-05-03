Violation of Health, Quarantine Protocol by Returnees Won't Be Tolerated: Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy has said the violation of health and quarantine protocol by the returnees to the State will not be tolerated.At a press conference, Tripathy said: "The Chief Minister held discussion with some of the Chief Ministers to make sure the return of the stranded people to their home.""We have made all necessary arrangements for a smooth return and developed the infrastructure to facilitate the returnees at the urban and panchayat levels. The violation of health and quarantine protocol by returnees will not be tolerated," he said."Those who will not follow the norms will be quarantined at the centres situated far from the home district, and their quarantine period will be extended. All district administrations and panchayats have been given the order to comply with the guidelines strictly," the Chief Secretary said. (ANI)

