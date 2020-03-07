WADA to Monitor Anti-doping Activity in Coronavirus-hit Areas

Montreal [Canada], Mar 7 (ANI): The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) said it will monitor the anti-doping activity in the areas affected by coronavirus and advised Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) worldwide to prioritize health and safety while protecting the integrity of doping control programs.This comes after WADA's February 21 announcement concerning testing of Chinese athletes and WADA's February 28 announcement that it was cancelling its Annual Symposium that was to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland.WADA Director General, Olivier Niggli, said: "WADA continues to watch the evolving Covid-19 situation closely with particular regard to how the virus may impact the conduct of anti-doping testing activity worldwide.""To that end, WADA urges all ADOs to follow the advice of local health authorities to ensure proper protection of athletes and doping control personnel; while, protecting the integrity of doping control programs, particularly in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games," Niggli added.WADA will closely monitor testing activity in regions affected by COVID-19 to detect any possible testing 'gaps' that may need to be addressed.WADA encouraged ADOs to advise the agency of any amendments that they are making to their testing programs so that WADA can coordinate and assist as necessary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)