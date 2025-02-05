The "Reel Making" challenge at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 has received an overwhelming response, with 3,379 registrations from across India and 20 countries. Akshay Kumar Praises PM Narendra Modi’s Vision for Media and Entertainment Ahead of WAVES 2025; Says ‘A Wonderful Idea’ (View Post).

Create in India

The competition, launched as a key initiative under WAVES 2025, highlights India's growing influence as a global hub for media and entertainment while also reflecting the country's rapidly expanding digital creator economy. It aligns with the Government of India’s "Create in India" vision, empowering talent from across the nation and beyond.

The competition has seen notable international participation from Afghanistan, Albania, the United States, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, UAE, Australia, and Germany, among others. This global reach highlights the increasing influence of India's creative sector and the appeal of WAVES as a premier platform for content creators worldwide.

Tawang to Port Blair: Soaring nationwide storytelling surge

Domestically, the challenge has drawn entries from diverse and remote locations across India, including Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimapur (Nagaland), Kargil (Ladakh), Leh, Shopian (Kashmir), Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Teliamora (Tripura), Kasaragod (Kerala) and Gangtok (Sikkim). The strong response to WAVES’ “Reel Making” challenge from smaller towns and emerging creative hubs reflects India's rich storytelling traditions and growing digital creator ecosystem.

As part of the challenge, participants above the age of 20 are required to create reels on themes such as "Viksit Bharat", highlighting India's existing technological and infrastructure advancements, and "India @ 2047", envisioning the nation’s future growth in these sectors. These themes provide a platform for storytellers to present India’s innovation journey through concise 30-60 second films, showcasing their creativity and vision for the country's progress.

The winners of the Reel Making challenge will receive exclusive opportunities, including:

An invitation to a Meta-hosted event and a reels masterclass in 2025.

All-expenses-paid access to WAVES 2025, where they will be honored.

Ministry support for finalists to participate in international-level content creator competitions.

Winner reels will be showcased in the prestigious WAVES Hall of Fame, on the official WAVES website, and social media platforms.

‘Make in India, Make for the World’

WAVES 2025 takes its inspiration from Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and mission to provide a new global identity to India’s creative prowess and establish India as a premier destination for media, entertainment, and content creation. This Summit will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to discuss emerging trends, foster collaborations, showcase India's rich creative ecosystem and to implement PM’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. WAVES 2025: I&B Ministry Announces WAVES Awards for Content Creators; Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Launch WAVES Bazaar (watch Video).

With participation covering almost the entire length and breadth of India and 20 other countries so far, the Reel Making challenge stands as a testament to India’s diverse and dynamic storytelling landscape, reinforcing its standing as a powerhouse in the global Media & Entertainment industry.

For more details, visit: https://wavesindia.org/challenges-2025

