WB Govt Launches Exit App for Stranded People of Other States

Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) The government on Monday launched an app for people from other states who are stranded in West Bengal due to the lockdown and want to return to their native place, state Home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said.

He said that since a large number of people from other states are stuck in West Bengal due to the lockdown, they can access the app for online permission to leave the state.

Bandopadhyay said that the app can be downloaded from the state government's 'Egiye Bangla' website.

"Persons willing to go back to their native states can apply online through this 'Exit app' and permission for the same will be practically automatic and extremely easy," the Home secretary said.

He also requested the nodal officers of all neighbouring states to ease the exit of such people for reaching their native places.

