Weatherman Predicts Warmer Days for Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): According to the data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital would hover around 10 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively in the next few days, indicating warmer days ahead as the long cold spell comes to an end. According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the increase in temperature is due to the clear sky conditions and change in the wind pattern as warm westerlies are blowing over the region.However, some other Northern states of the country are likely to receive widespread rainfall from February 21 to February 23 due to the influence of interaction between lower-level easterlies and mid-level easterlies, predicted IMD on Sunday.Central and East India are also likely to receive rains on the above mentioned dates."Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Bay Islands, south peninsular India and parts of Northeast India. The weather is likely to be mainly dry over rest of the country," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

