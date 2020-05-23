Welcome Financial Assistance of Rs 500 Crore to Odisha: BJD Leader

By Amit KumarNew Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) vice president and Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Prasanna Acharya on Friday welcomed Rs 500 crore financial assistance for Odisha to deal with the damage caused by super cyclone Amphan."Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a very good gesture by visiting the West Bengal and Odisha on Friday. After a review meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state government officials, PM Modi announced an advance grant of Rs 500 crore," Acharya told ANI.He said the Prime Minister has asked the Odisha government to submit a detailed report of the damage caused due to the cyclone.He also said that a central team will visit Odisha and West Bengal. "The team will assess the losses and after which a report will be submitted for a further assistant to Odisha," he said. "I think Rs 500 crore grant is an initial grant. After reviewing the losses, we expect more help from the central government," Acharya said.The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas of the state. He chaired the review meeting. (ANI)

