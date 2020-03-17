West Bengal Reports First Positive Case of Coronavirus

Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) A man, who recently returned from England, on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first case in the state, a health department official said.

The man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital after he showed symptoms of Covid-19, he said.

Medical examinations revealed that the person had contracted novel coronavirus, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)