Weather Forecast: Western Himalayan Region Likely to Receive Rain or Snowfall From February 20, Says IMD

Himachal Pradesh Snowfall (Photo Credit: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi, February 15: Western Himalayan region is likely to receive rainfall or snowfall from February 20 to February 22, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The weatherman further predicted: "Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Bay islands, plains of northwest India and over parts of East and Northeast India."

"Weather likely to be mainly dry over rest of the country," it said. In Delhi, the minimum and maximum temperatures would hover around 11 degree Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Shallow fog engulfed the region in the morning.

