New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved the development of a 4-lane corridor from Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section of NH-752D having a length of 80.45 kilometer with a total capital cost of Rs 3,839.42 crore.

The approved corridor will provide connectivity of Ujjain to Timrawani interchange at Delhi Mumbai Expressway (DME).

The primary purpose of the proposed four-lane project corridor is to improve travel efficiency and is expected to reduce travel time by approx. one hour.

According to the press release by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, "The Ujjain-Badnawar section of 70.40 km Length has been already upgraded from 2-lane to 4-lane. The instant Badnawar-Timrawani stretch is an exisiting intermediate lane (5.5m) with poor geometry (Speed 20-50 kmph)."

Upgrading this section will complete the direct 4-lane connectivity from Ujjain to Timrawani interchange at Delhi Mumbai expressway (DME) with Speed 80-100 kmph.

The Timarwani-Thandla-Petlawad-Badnawar-Ujjain corridor is the shortest route for traffic from Gujarat and Maharashtra to Ujjain.

Upgradation of the Timarwani-Badnawar section will strengthen inter-state connectivity and enable efficient movement of traffic and would also take care of surge in traffic during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in April-2028, the release added.

Badnawar-Petlawad Thandla-Timarwani Section traverses through the tribal regions of Dhar & Jhabua Districts. Parts of Dhar District are covered under the Aspirational Blocks Programme of NITI Aayog.

The up-gradation of the section will provide direct and faster access from the Ujjian-Badnawar-Timarwani corridor to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

This improved linkage will reduce lower logistics costs, facilitate efficient movement of raw materials & finished goods and strengthen access to industrial hubs/MMLPs, situated at Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain and Dewas.

The proposed project provides high-speed connectivity designed for improved safety and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time, congestion, and operating costs.

Importantly, the project will enhance the basic infrastructure in the region, contributing to the overall economic development of Dhar and Jhabua districts in the state of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

