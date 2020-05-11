WH Recommends Coronavirus Testing of over 1 Mn Nursing Home Residents, Staff

World. (File Image)

Washington, May 11 (AP) The White House is recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for the new coronavirus in the next two weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call Monday that it's the federal government's strong recommendation that such testing be done.

Dr Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, told governors to focus over the next two weeks on testing all 1 million nursing home residents. She says the White House will help states that need it.

Nursing homes and the elderly have been shown to be especially susceptible to the virus. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)