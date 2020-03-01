What Happened Was Terrible, Says BSF Jawan Whose House Was Set Ablaze in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Mohammed Anees, the BSF jawan whose house in Khajuri Khaas was torched on the afternoon of February 25 during the Delhi violence, said what happened was "terrible" and he feels fortunate to part of BSF as the force has assumed the responsibility for rebuilding his house."The situation is terrible here but everything will get alright. All my superiors are helping me. I am fortunate to be part of BSF," said Anees while talking to ANI."I was born and brought up here but I never saw such a thing in my life. Nothing of such sort should happen in future and I hope everyone will stay peacefully," he added.Mohammed Yunus, Anees's father, who had witnessed the violence said: "The situation was terrible. For three hours I witnessed sheer violence from both sides. Properties were damaged, cars were torched.""They set our house on fire after forcing us out of the house. Then force (police) came to our house to rescue us. BSF staff also came to offer help; officers too promised to get our house rebuild. Even Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced compensation for us," he added.On Friday, Yunus had said: "I have been living in Delhi for the past 40 years and never thought we will see something like this. Anees told me to have some patience. Anees' marriage is scheduled. We have postponed the marriage due to this violence. The family had gone to the village. I ask them to not come here until there is peace restored." At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi.Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)