White-ball Cricket is Bit Easier Than Tests: Pat Cummins

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 26 (ANI): Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that playing white-ball cricket is a bit easier than Test matches and the schedule looks a little less daunting because of the limited-overs arranged for the side this year."There is lots of cricket. But the good thing is a lot of it is white-ball cricket, which is a bit easier than Test matches. I have played a bit of each format over the years, but it feels like especially this white-ball period, I can just concentrate on the white ball," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying."It might not sound like a big deal, but for the bowlers, it means every training session we can work on our slower balls and our yorkers and things that you do not really practice when you are playing a lot of red-ball cricket," he said.After the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa, Australia will take on the Proteas in an ODI series. Australia will then next face New Zealand in the 50-over format.Cummins said that he and Australia's medical staff will soon map out a plan for those six games, which will determine whether he will be given another short break or not."We will speak about managing me and a couple of the other quicks throughout. But at the moment, I am happy to play," Cummins said.During the IPL players' auction last year, Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore."In India, you are going to have 100,000 people cheering for you or against you whatever your contract is. The more you play of anything, the better you feel. Especially T20 cricket, you work out your plans for what is working for you, whether it is slower balls or certain fields," Cummins said.Currently, the T20I series between Australia and South Africa is levelled at 1-1 and the decider will be played later today at Cape Town. (ANI)

