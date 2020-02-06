White House Says Trump Got 'full Vindication and Exoneration'

World. (File Image)

Washington, Feb 6 (AFP) The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump had got "full vindication and exoneration" in his impeachment trial.

After the Senate acquittal "the President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

However, she also accused the opposition Democrats of trying to influence the upcoming presidential election and asked: "Will there be no retribution?" (AFP)

