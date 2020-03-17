WHO Calls for 'boldest Actions' from European Countries in Fight Against COVID-19

World. (File Image)

Geneva (Switzerland), Mar 17 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday called upon all European countries to take the "boldest actions" in the fight against novel coronavirus.France has officially entered a lockdown, effective from Tuesday morning at 7 am ET as a part of a number of measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the spread of coronavirus.In a televised speech on Monday, Macron also promised to support French businesses by guaranteeing EUR300 billion worth of loans as well as suspending rent and utility bills owed by small companies."No French company, whatever its size, will be exposed to the risk of collapse," he said."We owe the care of their children to our healthcare teams: a minimum service has been put in place, from today, in kindergartens and schools," Macron said."We also owe them peace in their travel and rest: this is why, from tomorrow onwards, taxis and hotels can be mobilized for their benefit. The state will pay."Macron also said hospital masks will be rationed for healthcare workers.In Germany, automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has halted all its production and IKEA has closed all stores in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)