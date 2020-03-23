Woman Commits Suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman who was suffering from depression allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in East Delhi's Mandawali, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the deceased was the daughter of a former magistrate of consumer forum, the police said.

She lived with her mother and was suffering from depression, a senior police official said.

The official added that her mother informed the police around 1.30 pm that her daughter was found hanging from a fan with a dupatta.

The deceased was unemployed for over a year, the police said.

