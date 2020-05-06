Woman, Lover Arrested for Killing Husband

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A woman and a man were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when Sharat Dass (46) was asleep at his house in Jelarwala Bagh, Anita called Sanjay to her house and they smothered Dass to death with the help of a blanket, the officer added.

After receiving information, police grew suspicious about the cause of the death and later sent the body for post-mortem, an officer said.

The autopsy was conducted on Monday and it revealed asphyxia due to antemortem smothering as the cause of death, following which a case of murder was registered, the officer said.

During investigation, Anita was interrogated and she broke down, confessing that she was in relationship with Sanjay, who lives in the same locality. Due to that, her marital relationship got strained and the they planned to get rid of Dass, police said. PTI

