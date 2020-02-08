Wonderful That Youths Joined Protests Against CAA: Aparna Sen

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Noted filmmaker Aparna Sen on Saturday said the fact that youths and students joined democratic protests against the new citizenship law was testimony of a "wonderful feature" of the country.

Speaking during a discussion at the Kolkata Literature Festival, the 'Mr and Mrs Iyer' director said citizens of the country have become more vigilant and that is a "redeeming feature".

Hinting at BJP's claim to have got the mandate of people to make amendments to the citizenship law, she asked how many people, of 130 crore Indians, had voted in favour of one party.

"In Indian voting system, not all vote for one," Sen said.

Sen also said while a sizeable section of people like her believe in secularism as the bedrock of Indian democracy, there are also some who at the back of their minds resent the fact that Muslims got a nation of their own, but Hindus did not.

"If you scratch the surface, some people will resent the fact that Muslims got a nation of their own...," Sen said.

