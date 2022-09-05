Langley, Sep 5 (AP) One person was killed and eight people remain missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the US Coast Guard said.

The agency said via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan To Give Call for Islamabad March After Floods Ease.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.(AP)

Also Read | Afghanistan Mosque Attack: Suicide Bombing That Caused 20 Deaths in Herat Sparks Strong Reaction Across Globe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)