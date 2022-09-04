Islamabad, September 4: Lashing out at the coalition government over soaring inflation and its alleged plan to impose further taxes worth Rs 608 billion on the masses, former Pak interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday announced that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will give a call for a march on Islamabad once the floods recede, Geo News reported.

The statement by the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief comes a day after Imran Khan, at a public rally warned the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government to stop the "persecution" of his party workers with court cases, saying that he will otherwise head for the federal capital once more with his supporters. Pakistan Floods: Shehbaz Sharif Govt Seeks Help From World To Deal With Flood Emergency.

"The IMF struck yet another deal with the government for recovery of Rs 608 billion. First they robbed the national treasury and now they are looking to pick people's pockets," said the former interior minister, Geo News reported.

Referring to the flood situation in Sindh, Sheikh Rasheed said that the flash floods have "opened the eyes" of the people of Sindh. "The floods have destroyed the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) reputation," he said.

He asked how other countries will give aid to a nation where the people refuse to donate to "these money launderers?" Khan's aide said that people are not able to pay electricity bills and buy petrol "and yet the government is planning to increase taxes".

A day earlier, former Pak prime minister Imran Khan warned the government to stop the "persecution" of his party workers otherwise he will again march on Islamabad. He said the government would have "no place to hide" in the event he comes to Islamabad, Geo News reported.

