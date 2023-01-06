Balochistan [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): A person got seriously injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle exploded in Pakistan's Khuzdar on Thursday, reported The Dawn.

During the explosion, the motorcycle was parked at the Quetta-Karachi National Highway on Khuzdar's outskirts.

Some unknown miscreants had planted the IED in the motorcycle, according to the police. The police said the miscreants parked the motorcycle on the highway.

"The IED was detonated by a remote control," a senior police officer Noor Ahmed said as quoted by The Dawn.

Ahmed said that Syed Aftab Shah who was passing through the area, was seriously injured in the blast and that he had been shifted to the Khuzdar district hospital.

Recently, at least thirteen persons were injured in a powerful blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar city, reported Geo News.

The explosive device blew up on a two-way road near the Umar Farooq intersection in the city, the police said.

Earlier, four police personnel were martyred and as many others wounded in an overnight terrorist attack on the Bargai Police Station of Lakki Marwat area, reported Geo News.

A terrorist attack, according to a foreign news agency, was also launched on the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound in Bannu where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were holding several security personnel hostage after seizing control of a counter-terrorism facility in the country's northwest a day earlier.

At least two persons were recently injured in a grenade attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The attack took place at the Khuzdar's Khand link road where two persons were seriously injured when unknown attackers hurled a hand grenade at a car, Dawn reported citing police officials.

"It was a grenade attack which exploded near the car," the police said, adding that the car was severely damaged.

About 1,000 people were killed and injured in attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on the Pakistan government in 2022, according to statistics published by the TTP terrorist group, Khaama Press reported.

TTP said in a video, that most of their attacks took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. They also launched attacks outside the province, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

