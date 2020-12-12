Kabul [Afghanistan], December 12 (ANI): Kabul woke up to a gruesome rocket attack on early Saturday morning with one killed and two wounded.

The Interior Affairs Ministry reported that ten rockets were fired from the Lab-e-Jar area in Kabul on various parts of the city, including locations near the airport, Hawashinasi area in PD9, Zan Abad area in PD9, and Khwaja Rawash area in PD15.

One person was killed and two were wounded, reported TOLO News.

The rockets were fired near the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Khwaja Rawash area in Kabul.

This is the second rocket attack in the city in a month. According to the ministry, the rocket fired from the Lab-e-Jar area in the north of Kabul is close to the place from where last month's rocket attacks happened.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

