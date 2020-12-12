Kabul (Afghanistan) December 12 (ANI): Multiple rockets were fired at various locations in Kabul on Saturday morning.

The rockets that landed near residential houses in the Khwaja Rawash area east of Kabul left one dead and one wounded, said Interior Affairs Ministry.

The Interior Affairs Ministry reported that at least four rockets were fired near the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Khwaja Rawash area in Kabul. But eyewitnesses said the number of rockets was more than six, reported TOLO News.

Police said that the rockets were fired from the Khairkhana area in Kabul.

This is the second rocket attack in the city in a month. According to the ministry, the rockets were fired from the Lab-e-Jar area in the north of Kabul, close to the place from where last month's rocket attacks happened.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

