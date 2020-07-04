Jackson, July 4: A man was fatally shot and three others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a nightclub in Mississippi's capital, an official said. The shooting happened at M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson, Hinds County Capt. Tyree Jones told The Associated Press. Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh Reach 1,041: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

Cortez Shelby, 41, was shot in the neck and died at the scene, Jones said in a news release. A woman and two men were also shot and taken to a hospital. Their wounds were not considered life-threatening. Also Read | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's Cousin Shot Dead in Kabul.

The sheriff's office shared images on Twitter of the shooting suspect, seeking help identifying the person and saying gunfire broke out after an altercation. The suspect left the bar and was not in custody.

