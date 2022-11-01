Houston, Nov 1 (AP) Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s.

Also Read | UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Under Fire From Opposition and Refugee Activists Over Migrant 'Invasion' Claim.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 am to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead, Houston police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Also Read | Greece Boat Accident: Dozens Missing After Boat From Turkey Carrying Migrants Sinks Between Islands of Evia and Andros.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut "Only Built for Infinity Links", without the third Migos member, Offset. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)