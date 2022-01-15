Taipei [Taiwan], January 15 (ANI): China's 10 military aircraft entered the southwest sector of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday just one day after 11 incursions were recorded, reported local media.

The Chinese aircraft included eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, and one Shaanxi Y-8, reported Taiwan News citing the country's Ministry of National Defence.

Also Read | Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022: On Birthday of Civil Rights Leader, Twitter Users Share Thoughts on Federal Voting Rights Legislation.

Taiwan issued radio warnings, tasked aircraft and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the Chinese planes, said the Taiwanese military.

It came after 11 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ on Friday.

Also Read | Massive Icefish Breeding Colony With 60 Million Nests Discovered in Antarctica.

China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)