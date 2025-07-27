Islamabad/Lahore, Jul 27 (PTI) At least ten people were killed and over two dozen injured on Sunday in a bus accident in Pakistan, officials said.

The bus with 40 passengers onboard, travelling from Islamabad to Lahore through the M-2 motorway, fell into a ditch near Balkassar in the Punjab province's Chakwal district.

Also Read | Australia Shocker: Man Awarded 15 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl at Wife’s Daycare Centre in Victoria, Judge Calls Accused’s Actions ‘Abhorrent’.

According to a spokesperson of the Chakwal Rescue 1122 emergency services, the bus driver lost control after one of the tyres burst, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall into a ditch.

“Nine people died in the accident and 30 were injured,” Dr Saeed Akhter, chief executive officer of the Chakwal District Health Authority (DHA), said in a statement.

Also Read | US Tariff: South Korea Faces Risks Due to Reliance on Exports and Manufacturing, Says Data.

Eight passengers died on the spot, while two succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The bus driver and four children were among the dead.

All the deceased and injured were shifted to a government hospital in Chakwal.

According to emergency services, Emy Dela Cruz, a Filipino woman, was also among the wounded.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the accident and directed the health authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and are often caused by careless driving and poor road conditions.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)