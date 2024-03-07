New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): A 100-member youth delegation from five Central Asian countries is on a visit to India from March 5 to 13, where youth leaders from across Central Asia will have the opportunity to see India's growth themselves.

Notably, this is the second such youth delegation visit from the Central Asian countries to India.

Moreover, they will also get insights into India's space program and will enjoy India's rich cultural heritage.

"Youth leaders from different walks of life, achievers and influencers from Central Asia will have the opportunity to see for themselves India's growth, its technological, industrial and research capabilities; get insights into India's space program, as well as, to enjoy India's rich cultural heritage," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The first such delegation was hosted by India in November 2022.

It is one of the initiatives emanating from the first India-Central Asia Summit held virtually in January 2022.

Their program will include visits to premier research institutions, eminent educational institutions located in Delhi and Ahmedabad such as IIT and IIM, historical sites in Delhi, interaction with MY BHARAT volunteers, calls on Indian dignitaries and a visit to the Taj Mahal.

Historically, India and Central Asia have enjoyed continuous exchange of people, culture and ideas.

"This visit will expand the imagination of India among the youth of the Central Asian Countries and help them get a better appreciation of Indian society, growth, infrastructure, poverty reduction and the changes India has undergone in recent years," according to the statement.

Moreover, the impression carried back by the young Central Asian delegates from this visit will help them in achieving a better understanding of contemporary India.

It will further create a basis for sustained people-to-people interaction between India and the Central Asian Countries. (ANI)

