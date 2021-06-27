Kabul [Afghanistan], June 27 (ANI): At least eleven people, including women and children, were injured in an explosion that targeted a bus in the city of Charikar, Parwan province on Sunday afternoon.

A bus was targeted in an explosion in Charikar City's District 2 in Parwan province this afternoon, Tolo News reported citing a source.

Provincial police spokesman Salim Noori said, 11 people, including women and children, were wounded in an explosion that targeted a bus in the city of Charikar, Parwan province, this afternoon.

No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

