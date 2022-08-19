Kabul [Afghanistan], August 19 (ANI): An 11-year-old boy accidentally killed his 10-year-old playmate in Afghanistan while playing with a Kalashnikov rifle recently in Afghanistan, local media reported.

The tragic incident took place in the Hashtomin village of Kohistan district in the country's northern province of Faryab, Khaama Press reported citing local sources.

According to the sources, Mohammad Nader, 10, was killed by Abdul Rahman, 11, while he and two other children were playing with a gun at home.

Earlier, a teenage boy in the same Faryab province killed his father with an axe, when the 14-year-old Ramin was subjected to domestic and physical violence, according to Khaama Press.

There have been similar instances that have taken place in Afghanistan, which involved children accidentally killing while playing with guns.

Such cases have occurred in the past and resulted in casualties in several provinces across the country.

The major reason behind the excessive rise in the number of children killed in Afghanistan is children falling victim to playing with guns, unexploded mortar shells, ordnance, and other remnants of war.

According to a UNICEF report, landmines and explosive remnants of war have injured or killed 301 children in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control.

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, with more than 23 million in need of assistance.

Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women, children and minorities.

With the US troop's withdrawal from the country, large-scale violence has been unleashed creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country. At least 59 per cent of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance - an increase of 6 million people compared with the beginning of 2021, according to UNAMA. (ANI)

