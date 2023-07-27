Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): The number of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia this year has reached 117 till July 27, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Bangladesh. Among the deceased, 91 were men and 26 were women.

The latest deceased were identified as Anuara Begum, 66, Md Aminul Islam, 72 and Abul Kashem, 89, reported Dhaka Tribune.

This year the temperatures soared to 48°C during the annual rites. According to Saudi authorities, over 2000 people suffered heat stress this year.

However, the actual figure for heat stress is probably far higher since many people were not admitted to hospitals or clinics.

Moreover, ninety-five Hajis died in Mecca, nine in Mina, eight in Madina, two each in Arafah and Jeddah and one in Muzdalifa.

On June 29, seven Bangladesh hajj pilgrims lost their lives due to heat stroke, according to different media outlets in Bangladesh and around the world, reported Dhaka Tribune.

A total of 98,746 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims returned to the country on 260 flights till Thursday.

However, the last flight is scheduled to return on August 2.

Amid scorching heat, tens of thousands of Muslims started streaming out of Mecca on June 30 after the completion of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, this year, over 1.8 million pilgrims performed Hajj, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

