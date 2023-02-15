Nadia [Fiji], February 15 (ANI): The 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan being organised in Nadia will help in strengthening the long-standing historical and deep relations between India and Fiji, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday

Speaking at the event, he said, "I want to thank the Fiji govt for agreeing to organise this conference here. I'm sure this will help in strengthening the long-standing historical and deep relations between India and Fiji."

Also Read | Tata-Boeing Deal: PM Narendra Modi Dials Up US President Joe Biden, Both Leaders Hail Air India-Boeing Pact.

"The theme of this 12th World Hindi Conference is 'Hindi Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence'. From astronomy to engineering and from medicine to mathematics, the world respects the contributions of our forefathers," said MoS MEA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi, Fiji.

Also Read | German Ballet Director Marco Goecke Who Smeared Dog Poop On Critic’s Face For Negative Review Issues Public Apology.

Fiji's President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present at the event.

Notably, the World Hindi Conference will be co-hosted by the governments of India and Fiji from February 15-17 in Nadi, Fiji. It is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's first visit to Fiji," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni also participated in the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi, Fiji.

"The aim of this conference is to promote the Hindi language and increase the world's knowledge about the culture of India. Today whenever any country or community is in danger, Govt of India supports them," said Teni.

The concept of World Hindi Conferences was envisaged by Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha in 1973. As a result, the first World Hindi Conference was organized four and half decades back from January 10-12, 1975 in Nagpur, India. To date 11 World Hindi Conferences have been organized in different parts of the world.

The 12th World Hindi Conference is being organized in Fiji from February 15-17, 2023 by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India in association with the Government of Fiji.

The main theme of the conference is "Hindi - Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence".

Several exhibitions related to the development of the Hindi language will be organized at the conference venue. Cultural programmes and Kavi Sammelan is also proposed to be organized by Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi during the Conference.

As per the past practice, during the Conference, Hindi scholars from India and other countries will be honoured with "Vishwa Hindi Samman" for their special contribution to the field of Hindi.

During the 11th World Hindi Conference held in Mauritius in 2018, a recommendation was made to organize its next edition in Fiji. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)