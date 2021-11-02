Balochistan [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): At least 13 people suffered injuries in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district on Tuesday.

Four among them were critically wounded. The critically injured patients were shifted to Quetta while nine others were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dawn reported.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

The explosion occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was fitted in a motorbike.

The blast comes a day after an explosion in the province's Awaran district that killed a prominent political leader and tribal elder and injured two other people. (ANI)

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)