Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): Over 150 Pakistan terrorists operating in Afghanistan were killed in operations conducted by the Afghan forces in Helmand and Kandahar province, the Interior Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

In a press conference, the Interior Affairs Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian released a list of Taliban terrorists killed in recent clashes against Afghan forces, Tolo News reported

Also Read | German Man Whose Grandfather Took Over Store Run by Jew During Hitler Era Tracks Down Family to ‘Apologise’.

"At least 55 Taliban commanders have been killed in Helmand and Kandahar provinces in Afghan forces operations in response to their attacks," Arain said.

"152 Pakistani fighters were killed in Helmand," he added.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says ‘I Concede Nothing’ After Deleting Tweet in Which He Said For First Time That ‘Joe Biden Won’.

According to a report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), around 6,500 Pakistan terrorists are operating in Afghanistan most of them belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities stated that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a "large terrorist group present in Afghanistan", has claimed responsibility for various high-profile attacks in Pakistan and has facilitated others by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Lahskhar-e-Islam, the report said.

It said that many former TTP militants have joined Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan (ISIL-K) and member states expect that the group and its various splinter groups will align themselves with ISIL-K. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)