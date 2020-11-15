Washington, November 15: United States President Donald Trump, for the first-time ever, referred to Democratic Party's Joe Biden as the winner of US President elections. The tweet, which has now been deleted, was laced with allegations of "rigged" polls and voter fraud. After deleting the tweet, Trump said he has not conceded defeat. Trump Supporters Rally in Washington to Protest Against Election Outcome.

"He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! (sic)," Trump said in the latest tweet, after his now-deleted social media post was interpreted as his sulking admission of the 2020 presidential election results.

In the tweet, which Trump has now deleted, he shared a news clip where an analyst expressed astonishment on how the election was won by Biden despite allegedly leading a lacklustre campaign. In the caption along with the clip, Trump said "he won" because the polls were rigged.

See Donald Trump's Now-Deleted Tweet

Even as Trump attempted to reiterate the allegations of voter fraud through his now-deleted tweet, the President ended up referring to Biden as the winner for the first time.

After American news media outlets picked up his tweet and interpreted it as his admission of defeat, Trump removed the post from his timeline. He posted another tweet to confirm that he has not conceded defeat yet.

Trump Refuses to Concede Defeat

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Both the tweets of Trump, including the one that referred to Biden as winner and the clarification that followed, were flagged by Twitter. The President has refused to concede defeat despite Biden's electoral college vote count now crossing 300.

The Trump campaign has launched a legal campaign, with a spree of lawsuits that is expected to end with a case at the Supreme Court. Insiders of the Republican Party, while speaking to reporters, said Trump may eventually be forced to leave the White House by January.

The businessman-politician is aiming at a re-run in 2024, they were reported as saying. The speculations gained momentum after Trump endorsed the renomination of Ronna Mcdaniel - his ardent supporter - as chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

