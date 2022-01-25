Jakarta [Indonesia], January 25 (ANI): At least 19 people were found dead in a nightclub, which caught fire, after a clash between two community groups in Indonesia's West Papua province, Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Quoting a Provincial Police spokesman senior Commissioner Adam Erwindi, the news agency reported that the clash occurred in Sorong city of West Papua province.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

