Lahore, Jul 18 (PTI) At least 19 women belonging to a wedding party drowned on Monday after a boat carrying them capsized in the river Indus near the Punjab and Sindh border area in Pakistan.

Officials said a widespread search was on to find the other members of the wedding party which included 100 people of one clan in Machka, approximately 65 kilometres from Rahim Yar Khan.

Also Read | Solar Storm To Hit Earth on THIS Date; Check Timings, Effects and Other Details Inside.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media that around 30 rescuers including expert swimmers, five ambulances, and a water rescue van were at the spot taking part in the rescue operation.

"Nineteen bodies, all women, have been pulled from the water while we are searching for the remaining passengers," he said.

Also Read | Child Labour: China Exploit 40,000 Child Workers in Cobalt Mines of Congo.

Raza said there are still others missing after the boat capsized due to overloading and high flow of water. "There could be more casualties," he added.

The wedding party of 100 people was returning from Rajanpur in Punjab to Machka when the incident occured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and condolences over the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)