Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): For the first time in Pakistan's 75 years history protests took place against ISI Maj Gen Faisal, all-powerful Peshawar Corps Commander for allegedly having a hand in former Prime Minister Imran Khan's assassination attempt.

Hours after the assassination attempt against Imran Khan, people held protests in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per a video shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Also Read | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: PTI Chief Believes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Senior Army Officer Behind Attack.

Taking to Twitter, PTI said, "When non-political people conduct political press conferences and when people see no action against those threatening Imran Khan, the mistrust in the Establishment grows. It is alarming to see people protesting in front of Corps Commander House Peshawar!"

Earlier, PTI Chief Imran Khan suggested a proposal for the appointment of the army chief but Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected that and instead offered to discuss the Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Police Officers Suspended for ‘Leaking’ Confession of Former PM’s Attacker.

"Imran had suggested that we give him three names and he gives three names for the post of army chief and then we decide on the appointment of the new chief from those six names," The Express Tribune quoted the Pakistan PM as saying with the bloggers.

PTI chief was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp. The former prime minister sustained injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, Geo News reported.

After the attack, Faisal Sultan, the former assistant to the prime minister on health, said that PTI chairman Imran Khan's condition is stable.

"But according to X-rays and scans, there are fragments of bullets in his legs and there's a chip in his tibia shin bone," he told media persons outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, The Dawn reported.

Sultan added that Imran has been moved to the operation theatre for further evaluation and removal of bullet fragments.

In the latest development in the case, the suspect was caught by police in Pakistan for opening fire during the PTI's long march and said that he wanted to kill Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public," media reports said.

"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan when he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," the shooter said according to a video shared on social media.

Responding to whether there was someone else in the conspiracy, the shooter said, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)