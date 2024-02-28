Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Feb 28 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were among four persons arrested in two separate incidents of drug trafficking in Nepal, police said on Wednesday.

Indian national Chhotu Paswan, 20, was arrested from Lalbandi Municipality of Sarlahi district and 7 kg of hashish was seized from his motorbike, the police said.

Also Read | BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles: Middle Eastern, North African Nations Show Interest in India’s Supersonic Cruise Missiles.

Separately, three persons, including an Indian national, were arrested from Pipra Rural Municipality of Mahottari district along with various contraband items.

The police confiscated Phenergan 496 ampules, Tyalgesys 499 ampules, and Diazepam 492 ampules from Subodh Raut, 20, a resident of Bihar, and two Nepalese nationals, Mohmad Hussain and Gudu Safi, according to a statement from the Nepal Police headquarters.

Also Read | Sunil Bharti Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen to Receive Honorary Knighthood From King Charles III.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier this month, nine people, including an Indian national, were arrested for possession of narcotic drugs from different parts of Nepal.

The arrests were made as Nepal's anti-narcotics authorities have made stringent rules against the possession of any kind of drugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)