Tokyo [Japan], July 3 (ANI): Two people have been killed and 20 others are missing in a massive mudslide triggered by torrential rain in central Japan, local authorities said.

At least 10 houses were destroyed in the incident on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The disaster occurred in the morning in Atami city in Shizuoka prefecture following rainfall, which swept areas along the Pacific coast in central and eastern Japan.Firefighters are conducting a search and rescue operation in the slide-stricken area for the victims.

The Shizuoka prefectural government has called for help from the Self-Defense Forces in disaster relief.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has held talks with disaster minister Yasufumi Tanahashi over the mudslide and other calamities associated with the rain.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged maximum alert and called on people to be vigilant over mudslides, flooding and swollen rivers.

In the 72-hour period through 11:00 a.m. Saturday local time, 790 millimeters of rainfall were logged in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, and over 550 millimeters were recorded in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, the agency said. (ANI)

