Dalian [China] October 24 (ANI): Two people were killed while seven others were injured after a gas explosion in a residential building of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province on Sunday, as per local media.

The explosion occurred at 5.30 am in a residential building in Wensheng Community, Wafangdian, a region that is administrated by Dalian, reported Global Times.

A video circulated online showed it was a five-story building. Slews of black smoke and open flame were seen at the top of the building after the blast. Roofs and walls on the top floor of the building have collapsed.

Global Times also reported that Dalian's fire brigade said that the explosion occurred on the fifth floor. A total of 28 people were living in the building. The fire brigade dispatched eight firefighting trucks and 40 fire fighters to the scene for rescue work.

The flame has been extinguished and search and rescue work has ended.

It is the second gas explosion in Liaoning within a week. On Thursday, a gas explosion that occurred in a restaurant in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning, killed five and led 47 injured. (ANI)

