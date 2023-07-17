Warsaw, Jul 17 (AP) Two men have died in a shooting in a downtown restaurant in the Polish city of Poznan, police said.

Spokesperson for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, said the incident took place on Sunday in the hotel restaurant garden on St. Martin street, in Poznan Old Town, an area popular with tourists.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His Govt Will Step Down Before Completing Tenure Next Month.

Borowiak said one of the two men was killed on the spot while the other died in hospital. The men were Poznan residents, aged 30 and 31.

He said police are “sure” that one of the men was responsible for the incident and are trying to find out what was the connection between the two.

Also Read | Pakistan Rains: River Sutlej in Medium Flood, Local Authorities Evacuate Over 5,000 People to Safer Places.

Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported witnesses saying that one man shot the other and then shot himself. The daily did not identify the witnesses.

Police and prosecutors are investigating. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)