Kathmandu [Nepal], November 1 (ANI): At least 200 experts and enthusiasts from other countries including India and Nepal have participated in "Aarogya Saptaha" as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The participants attended a webinar - "Ayurveda for Well Being - Prospects and Challenges"- which was organised by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Ayurveda Campus, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University.

The event was observed on the 6th Ayurveda Day (Dhanwantari Jayanti) which is also celebrated as Rastriya Aarogya Diwas in Nepal, as per a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu read.

"The event was attended by Professor Shiv Lal Bhusal, Rector of Tribhuvan University, Professor Dr Pradeep Vaidya, Assistant Dean, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University, Dr Shiv Mangal Prasad -Campus Chief, Ayurveda Campus, and other leading academicians. Mr Naveen Kumar, First Secretary (Press Information and Culture), Embassy of India, Kathmandu also attended the event and highlighted the usefulness of Ayurveda particularly during the time of COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

It added: "Nearly 200 experts and enthusiasts from India, Nepal and other countries virtually participated in the webinar."

Professor Dr Alathiyoor Narayanan Nambi, Principal and Chief Physician Ashtangam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam and Vidyapeedham, Kerala, India, and Dr SMS Samarakoon from the Institute of the Indigenous Medicine University of Colombo, Sri Lanka were the keynote speakers at the event.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements, according to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. (ANI)

