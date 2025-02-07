Sharjah [UAE], February 7 (ANI/ WAM): The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah successfully concluded the 24th edition of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia's Biodiversity (SICFAB), held at Sharjah Safari from February 3 to 6.

The forum gathered experts and researchers specialising in environmental sciences and biodiversity conservation from around the world, providing a platform for in-depth discussions and knowledge exchange.

Over four days, the forum featured a series of insightful panel discussions, presentations of scientific research and university student projects, and a comprehensive reassessment of Arabian reptiles that were last evaluated in 2012.

This reassessment covered all amphibian species and freshwater turtles in the region, supporting future conservation efforts in the Arabian Peninsula and addressing critical biodiversity challenges.

The forum also highlighted the role of the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, explored capacity-building programmes in environmental sciences, conducted specialised technical training, and included a field visit to Sharjah Safari to examine ongoing conservation initiatives.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), emphasised that the SCI successfully achieved its goals in raising environmental awareness, supporting research initiatives, and reinforcing regional and international collaboration in the Arabian Peninsula.

"At EPAA, we believe in the importance of scientific dialogue and collaborative efforts to achieve environmental sustainability. Over the years, this forum has become a global platform bringing together experts to exchange knowledge, explore best practices, and address pressing environmental challenges. This year's edition was particularly distinguished by its focus on reassessing reptiles and amphibians in the Arabian Peninsula, as well as highlighting marine life conservation, including discussions on protecting endangered species and presenting pioneering research on biodiversity. Additionally, the forum provided an opportunity for university students to showcase their research projects, reinforcing the role of youth in shaping the future of environmental sustainability," Al Suwaidi stated.

She further emphasised that the SICFAB's findings and recommendations will help chart a clear roadmap for the coming years, strengthening environmental efforts and fostering research collaboration between academic institutions and relevant organisations.

She reaffirmed Sharjah's commitment to environmental leadership under the visionary guidance of Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has made environmental sustainability a core pillar of the Sharjah's development strategy.

On the final day of the forum, the Red List Assessment Group announced the completion of evaluations for 46 widespread species, including snakes, lizards, and amphibians. The session also marked a significant milestone with the formation of an active regional working group of reptile scientists.

This newly established group will be responsible for maintaining a comprehensive species database, developing action plans for priority species, and strengthening regional cooperation, representing a key outcome of the species assessments and a stepping stone toward future conservation successes.

The closing sessions of the fourth day featured a specialised discussion on marine research, focusing on dugong post-mortem examination techniques and ethical euthanasia protocols for marine mammals in critical cases. The session also presented regional research on toxins affecting cetacean species, highlighting opportunities to expand this crucial area of study. The discussions concluded with a collaborative dialogue on enhancing stranding networks and identifying solutions to current conservation challenges.

The final report highlighted the progress made in species assessment and marine conservation strategies. Additionally, awards were presented for the best student research presentations and projects, recognising the next generation of environmental conservation experts.

Honorees included Ateah Alfakih from Al Baha University, Saudi Arabia, for his project on Colouration-based behaviour in the Arabian killifish, and Caroline Vieira from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil, for her research on Highly pleomorphic semen in captive Gyrfalcons. (ANI/ WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)