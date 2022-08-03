Karachi, Aug 3 (PTI) A 3.8 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday jolted Pakistan's Balochistan province, already hit hard by monsoon rains and flash floods.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake took place at 2:44 pm (local time), 103 kilometres northwest of the Bela area at the depth of 33km.

The tremors were felt in Lasebela district and its surrounding areas in the province. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Last week, two consecutive “moderate” earthquakes of magnitudes of 5.6 and 5.00 struck the coastal area of Pasni in the province.

The quakes come at a time when Balochistan is reeling from floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. Intermittent rains continued to lash most parts of Balochistan on Wednesday, as authorities scrambled to rescue thousands of people who have been left displaced due to flooding in over a dozen districts.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, hundreds of people have died in rains and floods in the province since June 1.

