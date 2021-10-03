Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people, including a journalist, have been killed in a shooting in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

"Journalist and author Sayyed Marof Saadat along with his relatives were travelling in a sedan along a road in Police District 5 of Jalalabad city on Saturday evening when gunmen in a rickshaw opened fire on them," a security source told Xinhua anonymously.

Saadat's son and the driver of the vehicle were wounded in the shooting, the source said.

An independent Afghan media group Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) has condemned the murder.

No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far.Taliban authorities were investigating the case, according to the source.

Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, at least 10 people have been killed and many others wounded as Jalalabad, about 120 km in the east of Afghanistan's Kabul, was hit by a series of bomb attacks reportedly claimed by militants affiliated to an Islamic State group opposing the Taliban government. (ANI/Xinhua)

