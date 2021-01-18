Kathmandu [Nepal], January 18 (ANI): Three people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a residential colony in Kathmandu's Ravi Bhawan on Monday.

"A total of 3 people are injured in the fire incident reported at the Soaltee City Apartment at Ravi Bhawan this afternoon. A significant loss of property has been reported due to the fire which possibly might have been ignited due to a short circuit of an electrical wire," Pramesh Bista, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the spokesperson of the Kathmandu Police, told ANI.

According to the apartment's residents, the fire broke out on Monday noon, prompting the residents to evacuate. Some people were stuck on various floors of the apartment and were later rescued with the help of fire tenders and security forces.

"I was at my room during noon, then I suddenly smelled something burning and saw smoke entering the room. My corridor was filled with smoke when I peeked out through my main door. The fire hadn't reached the 10th floor but people on other floors had started shouting for help from their balcony," Lasta Lakhe Chand, one of the residents of the apartment, told ANI.

"Meanwhile we were asked to evacuate our rooms, the atmosphere was covered with smoke and we rushed out without wearing slippers, later we borrowed slippers from the residents of another tower and rushed out through an emergency exit," Lasta Lakhe Chand added.

A total of four fire tenders were rushed onto the apartment as the blaze started to engulf the building, which is still under construction and sparsely inhabited.

The fire was brought under control at around 4 pm (local time), two hours after it started. (ANI)

