Berlin [Germany], June 26 (ANI): At least three people were killed and several others injured, some of them seriously, following a knife attack in Germany's southern city of Wurzburg on Friday, said local police.

The incident took place on Barbarossaplatz square in the city center. The square and its surrounding areas have been sealed off, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect stabbed several people with a 40-centimeter-long knife and police used firearms and arrested him. Bavarian State Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann said that the suspect was treated in a psychiatric institution and will later define whether the incident is a terror act or a move out of psychological reasons.

So far there is no evidence showing the victims have any personal relations with the suspect, Xinhua reported citing Herrmann.

"We arrested a suspect. There is currently no evidence of a second perpetrator. There is NO danger to the population! Please refrain from guessing -- more information will follow," the district police of Lower Franconia said in a tweet. (ANI)

